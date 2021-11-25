Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STER. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

