JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.60 ($7.50) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.