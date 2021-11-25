SysGroup’s (SYS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of SysGroup stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.75. SysGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About SysGroup
