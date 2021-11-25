SysGroup’s (SYS) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SysGroup stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.75. SysGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

