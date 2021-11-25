JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €32.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

