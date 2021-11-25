Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

CWK opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

