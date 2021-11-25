Barclays Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.62 ($15.48).

ETR:ENI opened at €12.60 ($14.32) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.87. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.34. ENI has a one year low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

