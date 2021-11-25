Analysts Offer Predictions for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,261,168. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

