Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Sugar Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.