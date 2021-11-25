FY2021 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reduced by Analyst

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.68). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,927,278 shares of company stock worth $163,373,726 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

