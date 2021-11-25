FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

OHI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

