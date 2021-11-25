Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

