Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.