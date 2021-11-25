Kirkland’s (KIRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.