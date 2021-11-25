Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 1.7%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.74 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.74 ($0.17). 489,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,351,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.96 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Esken alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.