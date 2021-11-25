Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

