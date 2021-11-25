Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.13. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 179,717 shares traded.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.