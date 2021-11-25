Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$10.17. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 104,925 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BDT. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The company has a market cap of C$543.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0309809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.