TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $3.05. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 392,063 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.