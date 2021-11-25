TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $3.05. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 392,063 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
