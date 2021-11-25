Curate Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $38.20 million and $2.13 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curate has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00008000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,832 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.