Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. 192,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.