Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Shares Up 4.2%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21). 653,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,220,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Chrysalis Investments from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.18.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Tim Cruttenden purchased 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

