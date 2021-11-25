Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading Down 2.2%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

