Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 5.1%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47. 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

