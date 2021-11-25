BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Down 6.1%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

