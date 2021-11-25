Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,494. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

