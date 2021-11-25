iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 276,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,232. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

