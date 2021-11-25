Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. 858,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,079. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dycom Industries stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.