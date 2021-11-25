Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:J traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 926,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.