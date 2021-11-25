Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Down 1.3%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 694 ($9.07). Approximately 314,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 385,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.18).

Several equities analysts have commented on FRAS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 662.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 624.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider David Daly acquired 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

