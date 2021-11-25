First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $47.78. 94,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 272,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,095,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,214,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,294,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,196,000 after buying an additional 285,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,598,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after buying an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after buying an additional 83,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,174,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.