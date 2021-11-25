SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Down 4.1%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

SGL Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

