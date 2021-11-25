INDUS (ETR:INH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.80

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €30.80 ($35.00) and last traded at €31.20 ($35.45), with a volume of 13315 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.55 ($35.85).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on INDUS in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.29. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.57.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

