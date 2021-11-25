Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.91 or 0.07447647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.13 or 1.00840858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

