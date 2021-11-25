Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

HBRIY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.01.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

