I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ IMAB traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,996. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

