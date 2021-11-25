Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Hits $405,616.48

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $405,616.48 and $196.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

