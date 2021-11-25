Brokerages Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.71. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of ICLR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.87. 476,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.