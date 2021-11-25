Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 728,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,194. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after acquiring an additional 846,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

