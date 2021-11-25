10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $114,549.36 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00.

Shares of TXG traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

