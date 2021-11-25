Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells $999,040.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 56,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $999,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 286,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,915. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
