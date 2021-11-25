Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells $999,040.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 56,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $999,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 286,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,915. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

