Tokes (TKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001327 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.