Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.00380856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,249,672,335 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

