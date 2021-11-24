ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0180

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $360,648.00 and approximately $1,924.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

