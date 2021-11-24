Castle Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $16,777.32 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00364697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

