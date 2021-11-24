$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

