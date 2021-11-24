Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post $195.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.40 million. Chegg posted sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $763.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $764.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $835.11 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $860.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,629. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -420.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

