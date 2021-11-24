$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 10,120,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,300,453. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

