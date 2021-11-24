$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $152.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Nautilus reported sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nautilus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 30.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 498,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,321. Nautilus has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

