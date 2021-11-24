Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce sales of $36.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,165. The stock has a market cap of $761.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500,706 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,730,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.