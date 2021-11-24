Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce sales of $36.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,165. The stock has a market cap of $761.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500,706 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,730,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

