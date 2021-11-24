Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $5.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 million and the highest is $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. 138,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

